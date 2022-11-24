Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GLSI] closed the trading session at $13.03 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.66, while the highest price level was $13.37. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Activation of Clinical Sites and Commencement of Phase III Clinical Trial.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GLSI-100, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the following:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.44 percent and weekly performance of 18.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.09K shares, GLSI reached to a volume of 155550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLSI shares is $78.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

GLSI stock trade performance evaluation

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.56. With this latest performance, GLSI shares gained by 29.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.76 for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 11.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.35.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 65.70 and a Current Ratio set at 65.70.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.20% of GLSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 344,436, which is approximately -2.767% of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 76,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in GLSI stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $0.8 million in GLSI stock with ownership of nearly 46.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GLSI] by around 59,518 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 298,169 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 435,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLSI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,363 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 157,673 shares during the same period.