Gold Royalty Corp. [AMEX: GROY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.30%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that GOLD ROYALTY DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY) (“Gold Royalty” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved and declared the Company’s fourth quarterly cash dividend of US$0.01 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2022.

The dividend qualifies as an “eligible” dividend as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The dividend is subject to customary Canadian withholding tax for shareholders that are not resident in Canada.

Over the last 12 months, GROY stock dropped by -42.14%. The one-year Gold Royalty Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.56. The average equity rating for GROY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $411.47 million, with 134.37 million shares outstanding and 103.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 574.14K shares, GROY stock reached a trading volume of 443719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROY shares is $6.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gold Royalty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Royalty Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Royalty Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 125.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

GROY Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, GROY shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Royalty Corp. Fundamentals:

Gold Royalty Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 10.50% of GROY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 5,164,869, which is approximately -3.106% of the company’s market cap and around 34.46% of the total institutional ownership; CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, holding 2,268,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.51 million in GROY stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $6.32 million in GROY stock with ownership of nearly 0.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Royalty Corp. [AMEX:GROY] by around 710,446 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,241,747 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,362,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,314,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,130 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 267,161 shares during the same period.