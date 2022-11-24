Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] fell -76.40% so far this year. What now?

Glatfelter Corporation [NYSE: GLT] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.06. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Glatfelter Corporation to Attend the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be available on Glatfelter’s Investors page located at Webcasts and Presentations – Glatfelter Engineered Materials. There will be no webcast for this presentation.

Glatfelter Corporation stock has also gained 9.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLT stock has declined by -23.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.01% and lost -76.40% year-on date.

The market cap for GLT stock reached $169.06 million, with 44.88 million shares outstanding and 43.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, GLT reached a trading volume of 320588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Glatfelter Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Glatfelter Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on GLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glatfelter Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

GLT stock trade performance evaluation

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, GLT shares gained by 55.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Glatfelter Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glatfelter Corporation go to 0.20%.

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $159 million, or 87.80% of GLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLT stocks are: CARLSON CAPITAL L P with ownership of 4,365,000, which is approximately 49.215% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,165,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.85 million in GLT stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $12.5 million in GLT stock with ownership of nearly -10.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Glatfelter Corporation [NYSE:GLT] by around 10,978,483 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 12,815,310 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,326,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,120,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,950,802 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,721,775 shares during the same period.