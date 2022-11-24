Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $25

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [NASDAQ: HTOO] traded at a low on 11/23/22, posting a -1.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.11. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Fusion Fuel Announces Entry into Centralized PEM Electrolyzer Market with HEVO-Chain Solution.

Revolutionary new design builds on HEVO architecture, dramatically expanding addressable market and unlocking new commercial applications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 107211 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fusion Fuel Green PLC stands at 13.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.45%.

The market cap for HTOO stock reached $45.20 million, with 11.00 million shares outstanding and 9.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 120.16K shares, HTOO reached a trading volume of 107211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTOO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fusion Fuel Green PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Fuel Green PLC is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09.

How has HTOO stock performed recently?

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.05. With this latest performance, HTOO shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]

There are presently around $14 million, or 42.34% of HTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTOO stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 2,071,732, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.26% of the total institutional ownership; TEILINGER CAPITAL LTD., holding 545,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in HTOO stocks shares; and LOMBARD ODIER ASSET MANAGEMENT (USA) CORP, currently with $1.29 million in HTOO stock with ownership of nearly 23.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC [NASDAQ:HTOO] by around 197,297 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 141,213 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,977,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,315,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTOO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,905 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 65,987 shares during the same period.