FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [FSCO] gain 10.71% so far this year. What now?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [NYSE: FSCO] price plunged by -2.75 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on November 18, 2022 that FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Declares Distributions for November and December 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Board of Directors of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (the Fund) (NYSE: FSCO) announced today the monthly distributions for November and December 2022. The November distribution will be paid on December 2, 2022 at $0.0425 per share. The December distribution will be paid on December 30, 2022 at $0.04945 per share. Further information on these distributions is summarized in the charts below.

The Fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange on November 14, 2022. The Fund has more than $2 billion in AUM and invests in event-driven credit, special situations, private capital solutions and other non-traditional credit opportunities.

FSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [FSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [FSCO] Insider Position Details

0 institutional holders increased their position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. [NYSE:FSCO] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 360,559 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 354,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSCO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 360,559 shares during the same period.