Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SWX] price surged by 1.06 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Southwest Gas Holdings Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend.

The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following first quarter cash dividend:.

A sum of 344491 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 554.55K shares. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $70.64 and dropped to a low of $69.14 until finishing in the latest session at $70.42.

The one-year SWX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.19. The average equity rating for SWX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWX shares is $80.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $81 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SWX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

SWX Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, SWX shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.91, while it was recorded at 67.94 for the last single week of trading, and 79.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +12.22. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SWX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,215 million, or 90.00% of SWX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,324,426, which is approximately -2.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,770,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.77 million in SWX stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $465.59 million in SWX stock with ownership of nearly 29.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SWX] by around 9,754,816 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 9,517,017 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 40,588,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,860,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,141,761 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,299,233 shares during the same period.