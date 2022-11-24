For MediWound Ltd. [MDWD], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

MediWound Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDWD] gained 5.10% on the last trading session, reaching $1.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that MediWound Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Company Update.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

$30.5 million in gross proceeds raised; operating cash runway through 2025.

NexoBrid PDUFA date of January 1, 2023; Upon approval, NexoBrid expected to generate meaningful revenues.

MediWound Ltd. represents 33.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.88 million with the latest information. MDWD stock price has been found in the range of $1.54 to $1.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 136.95K shares, MDWD reached a trading volume of 121470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MediWound Ltd. [MDWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDWD shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for MediWound Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for MediWound Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MDWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediWound Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for MDWD stock

MediWound Ltd. [MDWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, MDWD shares gained by 27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for MediWound Ltd. [MDWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4435, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8073 for the last 200 days.

MediWound Ltd. [MDWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MediWound Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at MediWound Ltd. [MDWD]

There are presently around $14 million, or 21.50% of MDWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDWD stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,915,520, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.26% of the total institutional ownership; DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,428,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in MDWD stocks shares; and ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.11 million in MDWD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in MediWound Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDWD] by around 5,782,348 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 108,952 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,842,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,734,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDWD stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,611,755 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.