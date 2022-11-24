Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: FENC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.02%. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

~ In September 2022, FDA Approved PEDMARK®, the First and Only FDA-Approved Therapy Indicated to Reduce the Risk of Ototoxicity Associated with Cisplatin in Pediatric Patients with Localized, Non-Metastatic Tumors ~.

~ Initiated U.S. Commercial Launch of PEDMARK® in October 2022 ~.

Over the last 12 months, FENC stock dropped by -2.36%. The one-year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.31. The average equity rating for FENC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $237.18 million, with 26.11 million shares outstanding and 21.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 155.10K shares, FENC stock reached a trading volume of 176961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FENC shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FENC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on FENC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 86.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

FENC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02. With this latest performance, FENC shares gained by 14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FENC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.76 for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108 million, or 43.50% of FENC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FENC stocks are: SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,077,214, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SONIC FUND II, L.P., holding 2,407,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.89 million in FENC stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $11.41 million in FENC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:FENC] by around 452,830 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 366,764 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,548,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,367,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FENC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 431,605 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 61,342 shares during the same period.