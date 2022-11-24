Clearfield Inc. [NASDAQ: CLFD] surged by $3.82 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $132.97 during the day while it closed the day at $129.50. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Clearfield Reports Record Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Revenue For Fiscal Fourth Quarter Grew 110% Year-over-Year to Record $95 Million Including an incremental $7 Million Generated by the Acquisition of Nestor Cables.

Revenue for Fiscal Year 2022 Grew 92% to $271 Million as Compared to Fiscal Year 2021..

Clearfield Inc. stock has also gained 40.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLFD stock has inclined by 2.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 124.40% and gained 53.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CLFD stock reached $1.41 billion, with 13.77 million shares outstanding and 11.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 274.42K shares, CLFD reached a trading volume of 451355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clearfield Inc. [CLFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLFD shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Clearfield Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Clearfield Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on CLFD stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CLFD shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearfield Inc. is set at 8.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

CLFD stock trade performance evaluation

Clearfield Inc. [CLFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.03. With this latest performance, CLFD shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Clearfield Inc. [CLFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.31, while it was recorded at 117.22 for the last single week of trading, and 80.53 for the last 200 days.

Clearfield Inc. [CLFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearfield Inc. [CLFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +41.70. Clearfield Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.81.

Clearfield Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Clearfield Inc. [CLFD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,087 million, or 62.10% of CLFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLFD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,798,204, which is approximately 128.906% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 766,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.23 million in CLFD stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $55.36 million in CLFD stock with ownership of nearly -0.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clearfield Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Clearfield Inc. [NASDAQ:CLFD] by around 2,989,123 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 1,207,864 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,197,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,394,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLFD stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,952 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 127,665 shares during the same period.