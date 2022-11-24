BRP Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BRP] closed the trading session at $29.43. The company report on November 7, 2022 that BRP Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– Third Quarter 2022 Revenue Grew 91% Year-Over-Year to $259.4 Million -.

– Third Quarter 2022 Organic Revenue Growth(1) of 28% -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.50 percent and weekly performance of 6.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 332.75K shares, BRP reached to a volume of 245085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BRP Group Inc. [BRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRP shares is $33.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRP Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for BRP Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BRP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRP Group Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

BRP stock trade performance evaluation

BRP Group Inc. [BRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, BRP shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for BRP Group Inc. [BRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.66, while it was recorded at 28.40 for the last single week of trading, and 26.81 for the last 200 days.

BRP Group Inc. [BRP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRP Group Inc. [BRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. BRP Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.39.

BRP Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BRP Group Inc. [BRP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRP Group Inc. go to 24.40%.

BRP Group Inc. [BRP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,663 million, or 94.30% of BRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,394,672, which is approximately 1.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,352,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.52 million in BRP stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $155.38 million in BRP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRP Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in BRP Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BRP] by around 8,635,155 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,021,659 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 39,846,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,502,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,644,605 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 490,041 shares during the same period.