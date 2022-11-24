BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ: BIVI] gained 2.51% or 0.15 points to close at $6.12 with a heavy trading volume of 148641 shares. The company report on November 15, 2022 that BioVie to Present Data from Investigator-Sponsored Exploratory Biomarker and Imaging Trial of NE3107 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease at CTAD Annual Meeting.

It opened the trading session at $5.97, the shares rose to $6.14 and dropped to $5.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIVI points out that the company has recorded 140.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -360.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 452.55K shares, BIVI reached to a volume of 148641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioVie Inc. [BIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIVI shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BioVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for BioVie Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for BIVI stock

BioVie Inc. [BIVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, BIVI shares gained by 53.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.45 for BioVie Inc. [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc. [BIVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -598.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -199.41.

BioVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioVie Inc. [BIVI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.10% of BIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIVI stocks are: SWISSPARTNERS LTD. with ownership of 161,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 76.95% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 98,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in BIVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.24 million in BIVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ:BIVI] by around 77,539 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 697,627 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 295,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIVI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,251 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,339 shares during the same period.