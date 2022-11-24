Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] moved up 1.65: Why It’s Important

Elevate Credit Inc. [NYSE: ELVT] closed the trading session at $1.85. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Elevate to be Acquired by Park Cities Asset Management.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Elevate shareholders to receive $1.87 per share in cash.

Elevate to become a private company upon completion of the transaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.71 percent and weekly performance of 74.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 76.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 254.04K shares, ELVT reached to a volume of 166281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELVT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elevate Credit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Elevate Credit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ELVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevate Credit Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELVT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.41.

ELVT stock trade performance evaluation

Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.53. With this latest performance, ELVT shares gained by 76.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.29 for Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1353, while it was recorded at 1.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2163 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elevate Credit Inc. go to -1.22%.

Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 32.10% of ELVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELVT stocks are: JB CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1,822,242, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,305,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 million in ELVT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.33 million in ELVT stock with ownership of nearly -4.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Elevate Credit Inc. [NYSE:ELVT] by around 434,641 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 7,550,026 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,969,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,954,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELVT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,875 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 6,895,916 shares during the same period.