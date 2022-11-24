DSS Inc. [AMEX: DSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.14%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that DSS: Q3 Results Were Hurt By Cost Increases for Packaging and Unrealized Losses on Investments.

By Lisa Thompson.

Over the last 12 months, DSS stock dropped by -74.13%. The one-year DSS Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.39. The average equity rating for DSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.14 million, with 139.02 million shares outstanding and 57.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 169.55K shares, DSS stock reached a trading volume of 130914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DSS Inc. [DSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSS shares is $2.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for DSS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for DSS Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DSS Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

DSS Stock Performance Analysis:

DSS Inc. [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, DSS shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for DSS Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2492, while it was recorded at 0.2151 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3795 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DSS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DSS Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.59 and a Gross Margin at +18.16. DSS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -163.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.22.

DSS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DSS Inc. [DSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,775,780, which is approximately -2.273% of the company’s market cap and around 58.67% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 522,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in DSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.12 million in DSS stock with ownership of nearly -0.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DSS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in DSS Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 243,174 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 374,225 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,144,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,762,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,873 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 192,613 shares during the same period.