Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Global Business Travel Group Inc. [GBTG] – find out why.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. [NYSE: GBTG] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 5.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.97. The company report on November 15, 2022 that American Express Global Business Travel to Present at Credit Suisse’s Technology Conference and Redburn’s CEO Conference on November 29-30, 2022.

American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will present at Credit Suisse’s 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 29, 2022, beginning at 8:15AM MT (10:15AM ET) in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Redburn’s 10th Annual CEO Conference on November 30, 2022, beginning at 10:00AM ET virtually.

Live webcasts of the events will be made available on the Amex GBT investor relations website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 181091 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Global Business Travel Group Inc. stands at 6.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for GBTG stock reached $2.21 billion, with 462.20 million shares outstanding and 418.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 135.41K shares, GBTG reached a trading volume of 181091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Business Travel Group Inc. [GBTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBTG shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Global Business Travel Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Business Travel Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GBTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Business Travel Group Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72.

How has GBTG stock performed recently?

Global Business Travel Group Inc. [GBTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, GBTG shares dropped by -14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for Global Business Travel Group Inc. [GBTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. [GBTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

Global Business Travel Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Global Business Travel Group Inc. [GBTG]

There are presently around $280 million, or 71.60% of GBTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBTG stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 25,370,723, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,675,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.12 million in GBTG stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40.75 million in GBTG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Business Travel Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Global Business Travel Group Inc. [NYSE:GBTG] by around 1,742,693 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,608,304 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 52,954,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,305,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBTG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 678,573 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 914,384 shares during the same period.