Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] price surged by 5.48 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Cyclerion Concludes Unsolicited Proposal Is Not in The Best Interest of The Company.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

About Cyclerion TherapeuticsCyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments for mitochondrial diseases, including MELAS. Cyclerion’s lead molecule is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of diseases that involve the CNS. CY6463 is currently in clinical development for MELAS where it has shown rapid improvement in multiple disease-relevant biomarkers. For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

A sum of 367042 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 223.22K shares. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.875 and dropped to a low of $0.7562 until finishing in the latest session at $0.79.

The one-year CYCN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.25. The average equity rating for CYCN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

CYCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.32. With this latest performance, CYCN shares gained by 77.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6155, while it was recorded at 0.6225 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7934 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1159.67 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1310.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.12.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 50.80% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7,157,601, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.43% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,413,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in CYCN stocks shares; and MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $2.69 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 898,364 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 666,536 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,675,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,240,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,001 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 226,802 shares during the same period.