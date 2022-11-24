Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] is -15.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE: CTOS] gained 1.19% or 0.08 points to close at $6.79 with a heavy trading volume of 124377 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (“Custom Truck One Source” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will participate in a fireside chat and will meet with institutional investors at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

It opened the trading session at $6.76, the shares rose to $6.95 and dropped to $6.7057, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTOS points out that the company has recorded 14.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 286.87K shares, CTOS reached to a volume of 124377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTOS shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Custom Truck One Source Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Custom Truck One Source Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CTOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Custom Truck One Source Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for CTOS stock

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.93. With this latest performance, CTOS shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.43, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.25.

Return on Total Capital for CTOS is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.42. Additionally, CTOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] managed to generate an average of -$67,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]

There are presently around $1,554 million, or 92.90% of CTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTOS stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 148,600,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ECP CONTROLCO, LLC, holding 25,738,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.77 million in CTOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $61.64 million in CTOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Custom Truck One Source Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE:CTOS] by around 1,944,065 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,303,425 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 224,565,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,812,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTOS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,341 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 744,956 shares during the same period.