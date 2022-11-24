Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] moved down -12.71: Why It’s Important

Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ: CUEN] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.33 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Cuentas Launches Free Wireless/Fintech Combo Starting Black Friday with the Major Arena Soccer League.

Cuentas is the exclusive fintech sponsor of the MASL.

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) (“Cuentas”), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, today announced it is launching its Free Wireless

Cuentas Inc. stock has also gained 16.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUEN stock has declined by -57.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.70% and lost -78.05% year-on date.

The market cap for CUEN stock reached $5.44 million, with 16.04 million shares outstanding and 7.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 403.58K shares, CUEN reached a trading volume of 438715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cuentas Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

CUEN stock trade performance evaluation

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.80. With this latest performance, CUEN shares dropped by -18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4301, while it was recorded at 0.3101 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7650 for the last 200 days.

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cuentas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.10% of CUEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUEN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,623,418, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 114,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in CUEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10000.0 in CUEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ:CUEN] by around 1,647,140 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 272,793 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 57,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,862,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUEN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,646,184 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 263,932 shares during the same period.