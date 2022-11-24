Credit Suisse slashes price target on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] – find out why.

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] gained 2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $9.03 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2022 that GoHealth Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today reported that on November 14, 2022, the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Inducement Award Plan to Jay Sreedharan, the Company’s newly hired chief technology officer. The inducement grant was approved by a majority of the Company’s Independent Directors and was made as a material inducement to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his employment compensation.

The inducement grant consisted of 2,500,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for shares of the Company’s common stock. Due to the reverse stock split effectuated by GoHealth on November 17, 2022, such grant will be equitably adjusted to consist of 166,666 RSUs.

GoHealth Inc. represents 132.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $262.50 million with the latest information. GOCO stock price has been found in the range of $8.73 to $9.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 72.80K shares, GOCO reached a trading volume of 130934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

Trading performance analysis for GOCO stock

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.83. With this latest performance, GOCO shares gained by 56.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 8.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]

There are presently around $32 million, or 40.50% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 2,712,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 143,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in GOCO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $0.76 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly -66.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 18,387 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 839,646 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,675,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,533,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,775 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 337,881 shares during the same period.