Cowen slashes price target on Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] – find out why.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: FREE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.91%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Whole Earth Brands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported revenue growth of 4.9%; constant currency revenue growth of 8.1%, supported by strong performance across both segments.

On track to deliver approximately $40 million of pricing and cost savings to offset inflationary and currency pressures.

Over the last 12 months, FREE stock dropped by -68.05%. The one-year Whole Earth Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.59. The average equity rating for FREE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $159.70 million, with 41.92 million shares outstanding and 34.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 330.67K shares, FREE stock reached a trading volume of 310055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREE shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Whole Earth Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on FREE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whole Earth Brands Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

FREE Stock Performance Analysis:

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, FREE shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Whole Earth Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105 million, or 69.80% of FREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREE stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,583,363, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,547,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.81 million in FREE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.25 million in FREE stock with ownership of nearly 4.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:FREE] by around 2,547,409 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,221,999 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,444,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,213,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 557,937 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,876 shares during the same period.