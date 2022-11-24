Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE: CPA] closed the trading session at $86.45 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.90, while the highest price level was $87.0755. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.59 percent and weekly performance of 15.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 273.29K shares, CPA reached to a volume of 279892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPA shares is $104.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Copa Holdings S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Copa Holdings S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CPA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copa Holdings S.A. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CPA stock trade performance evaluation

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.47. With this latest performance, CPA shares gained by 15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.11 for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.96, while it was recorded at 82.54 for the last single week of trading, and 73.11 for the last 200 days.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Copa Holdings S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Copa Holdings S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,773 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 4,845,291, which is approximately 1.321% of the company’s market cap and around 25.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 3,597,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.98 million in CPA stocks shares; and SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $293.09 million in CPA stock with ownership of nearly -4.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copa Holdings S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE:CPA] by around 2,634,868 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 2,839,117 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,607,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,081,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,014 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 798,102 shares during the same period.