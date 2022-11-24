Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNCE] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.16. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Deuruxolitinib THRIVE-AA1 Phase 3 Study Results in Alopecia Areata During World Congress for Hair Research.

New Analyses Presented on the Effect of Baseline Severity and Duration of Current Episode of Hair Loss on Scalp Hair Regrowth.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced the presentation of data from its THRIVE-AA1 Phase 3 clinical trial during the 12th World Congress for Hair Research. The presentation highlights THRIVE-AA1 study results evaluating Concert’s investigational oral medicine deuruxolitinib (CTP-543) in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy or complete scalp hair loss. The World Congress presentation includes new analyses from THRIVE‑AA1 showing the effect of deuruxolitinib on regrowth of scalp hair based on disease severity and duration of current episode of hair loss. The data are being presented by Brett King, M.D., Department of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine and clinical investigator of THRIVE-AA1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 273905 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.42%.

The market cap for CNCE stock reached $241.18 million, with 49.73 million shares outstanding and 43.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 478.37K shares, CNCE reached a trading volume of 273905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNCE shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.63. With this latest performance, CNCE shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

There are presently around $175 million, or 72.50% of CNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNCE stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,629,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,150,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.1 million in CNCE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.5 million in CNCE stock with ownership of nearly 15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNCE] by around 7,523,685 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,817,812 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 22,509,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,851,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNCE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,699,286 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 562,910 shares during the same period.