Colliers Securities slashes price target on Graham Corporation [GHM] – find out why.

Graham Corporation [NYSE: GHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.61%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Graham Corporation to Present at Southwest Ideas Conference.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Southwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Graham presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Central Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, is available through the conference website at Southwest IDEAS Conference webcast and at Graham Corporation Investor Relations along with presentation materials. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, GHM stock dropped by -16.72%. The one-year Graham Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.87. The average equity rating for GHM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.87 million, with 10.62 million shares outstanding and 9.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.33K shares, GHM stock reached a trading volume of 197951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHM shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Graham Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Graham Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on GHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graham Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for GHM in the course of the last twelve months was 42.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Graham Corporation [GHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, GHM shares gained by 17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.59 for Graham Corporation [GHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.95, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graham Corporation [GHM] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +9.82. Graham Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.35.

Graham Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graham Corporation go to 18.00%.

There are presently around $73 million, or 67.20% of GHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHM stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 1,082,057, which is approximately 6.503% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 875,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.29 million in GHM stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $5.99 million in GHM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graham Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Graham Corporation [NYSE:GHM] by around 270,889 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 388,679 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,181,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,840,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,313 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 133,225 shares during the same period.