Citigroup lifts Carter’s Inc. [CRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carter’s Inc. [NYSE: CRI] traded at a low on 11/23/22, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.30. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2022.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board based on a number of factors, including the Company’s future financial performance and other considerations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 343851 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carter’s Inc. stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.92%.

The market cap for CRI stock reached $2.73 billion, with 38.22 million shares outstanding and 37.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 700.18K shares, CRI reached a trading volume of 343851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carter’s Inc. [CRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRI shares is $71.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carter’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $120 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Carter’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carter’s Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

How has CRI stock performed recently?

Carter’s Inc. [CRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, CRI shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Carter’s Inc. [CRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.62, while it was recorded at 74.07 for the last single week of trading, and 79.82 for the last 200 days.

Carter’s Inc. [CRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carter’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Carter’s Inc. [CRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carter’s Inc. go to 3.10%.

Insider trade positions for Carter’s Inc. [CRI]

There are presently around $3,229 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,515,960, which is approximately -2.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,365,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.44 million in CRI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $231.83 million in CRI stock with ownership of nearly -0.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carter’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Carter’s Inc. [NYSE:CRI] by around 3,064,275 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 4,273,245 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 35,541,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,878,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,205 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,399 shares during the same period.