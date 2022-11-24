Citi Trends Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRN] gained 4.24% or 0.94 points to close at $23.13 with a heavy trading volume of 224244 shares. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Citi Trends Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (312) 281-1210. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until December 6, 2022, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 22021130.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends’ conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on November 29, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

It opened the trading session at $22.47, the shares rose to $23.19 and dropped to $21.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTRN points out that the company has recorded -25.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 218.49K shares, CTRN reached to a volume of 224244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRN shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Citi Trends Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $80 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Citi Trends Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Accumulate rating on CTRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citi Trends Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for CTRN stock

Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.06. With this latest performance, CTRN shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.79, while it was recorded at 21.77 for the last single week of trading, and 26.90 for the last 200 days.

Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Citi Trends Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citi Trends Inc. go to 24.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]

There are presently around $182 million, or 95.70% of CTRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRN stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 996,785, which is approximately 23.92% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 748,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.31 million in CTRN stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $12.94 million in CTRN stock with ownership of nearly 5.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Citi Trends Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRN] by around 1,563,319 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,391,152 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,927,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,881,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 222,734 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,454,724 shares during the same period.