Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] traded at a low on 11/22/22, posting a -3.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.35. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Chindata Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3309711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at 10.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.90%.

The market cap for CD stock reached $2.41 billion, with 369.56 million shares outstanding and 178.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 3309711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.69. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.77 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.60. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]

There are presently around $573 million, or 48.70% of CD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,174,309, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,125,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.94 million in CD stocks shares; and MY.ALPHA MANAGEMENT HK ADVISORS LTD, currently with $49.59 million in CD stock with ownership of nearly 34.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 26,197,178 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 19,076,167 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 44,989,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,262,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,146,924 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,150,714 shares during the same period.