Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is -75.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] gained 5.56% or 0.01 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 218952 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Chembio Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The daily chart for CEMI points out that the company has recorded -59.00% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 776.02K shares, CEMI reached to a volume of 218952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for CEMI stock

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, CEMI shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3352, while it was recorded at 0.2690 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6402 for the last 200 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.80% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,562,014, which is approximately 41.415% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 280,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in CEMI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59000.0 in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 888,497 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 328,188 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,958,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,175,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,866 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 116,530 shares during the same period.