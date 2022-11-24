Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ: CLLS] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.51 during the day while it closed the day at $2.50. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Cellectis Presents Pre-Clinical Data on TALEN®-edited Smart CAR T-cells Overcoming Key Challenges of Targeting Solid Tumors at SITC 2022.

The data will be presented today in two poster sessions titled: “Multi-armored allogeneic MUC-1 CAR T-cells efficiently control triple negative breast cancer tumor growth” (Poster Number: 217) and “TALEN®-edited smart CAR T-cells leverage solid tumor microenvironment for specific and effective immunotherapy” (Poster Number: 325).

Cellectis S.A. stock has also gained 14.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLLS stock has declined by -25.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.95% and lost -69.21% year-on date.

The market cap for CLLS stock reached $112.60 million, with 45.54 million shares outstanding and 45.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 81.13K shares, CLLS reached a trading volume of 155015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLLS shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cellectis S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $39 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Cellectis S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CLLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectis S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

CLLS stock trade performance evaluation

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, CLLS shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -245.15 and a Gross Margin at +45.26. Cellectis S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.32.

Return on Total Capital for CLLS is now -37.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.58. Additionally, CLLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] managed to generate an average of -$328,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Cellectis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cellectis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ:CLLS] by around 648,518 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,179,236 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,473,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,300,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLLS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,352 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 442,352 shares during the same period.