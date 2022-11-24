Brean Murray lifts China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CAAS] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.98 at the close of the session, up 3.46%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that China Automotive Systems Reports a 26.8% Net Sales Increase in 2022 Third Quarter and 175% Diluted EPS Growth in First Nine Months.

Q3 Revenues in Brazil Grew by 51.9% year-over-year Amid Currency Headwinds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) (“CAAS” or the “Company”), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

China Automotive Systems Inc. stock is now 123.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAAS Stock saw the intraday high of $6.055 and lowest of $5.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.85, which means current price is +171.82% above from all time high which was touched on 11/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 154.54K shares, CAAS reached a trading volume of 200839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAAS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Automotive Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2011, representing the official price target for China Automotive Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on CAAS stock. On March 18, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for CAAS shares from 24 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Automotive Systems Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CAAS stock performed recently?

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.18. With this latest performance, CAAS shares gained by 45.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.48 for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.47. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55.

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Automotive Systems Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]

There are presently around $6 million, or 3.10% of CAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAAS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 360,094, which is approximately -9.089% of the company’s market cap and around 65.18% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 155,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in CAAS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.68 million in CAAS stock with ownership of nearly 227.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CAAS] by around 177,322 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 46,259 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 700,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 923,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAAS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,743 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,759 shares during the same period.