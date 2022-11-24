BofA Securities lifts Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sylvamo Corporation [NYSE: SLVM] jumped around 0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.60 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Sylvamo Delivers Strong Results, Fortifies Financial Position and Increases Quarterly Dividend.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is releasing third quarter 2022 earnings.

Compared to the average trading volume of 520.52K shares, SLVM reached a trading volume of 309717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLVM shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLVM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sylvamo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $40 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Sylvamo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SLVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sylvamo Corporation is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLVM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SLVM stock performed recently?

Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, SLVM shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.27 for Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.84, while it was recorded at 50.98 for the last single week of trading, and 40.03 for the last 200 days.

Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sylvamo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]

There are presently around $2,024 million, or 88.20% of SLVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLVM stocks are: ATLAS FRM LLC with ownership of 6,312,454, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,421,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.17 million in SLVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $134.56 million in SLVM stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Sylvamo Corporation [NYSE:SLVM] by around 7,670,970 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 4,189,960 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 26,622,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,483,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLVM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,496,272 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,531,985 shares during the same period.