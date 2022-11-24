BMO Capital Markets lifts Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ryerson Holding Corporation [NYSE: RYI] traded at a low on 11/23/22, posting a -0.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.51. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Ryerson Celebrates 180 Year Anniversary and Provides Strategic Outlook At Investor Day.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, hosts its inaugural Investor Day today at the New York Stock Exchange as well as on a live webcast at RyersonInvestorday.com. The event will also celebrate 180 years of continuous operation for the business.

During the event, speakers from Ryerson’s management team will provide insight into the Company’s financial and operational transformation, industry and business outlook, strategic plan highlights and capital allocation policy. Ryerson’s Investor Day will also offer the audience a Q&A session to engage with the executive leadership team.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 123453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.07%.

The market cap for RYI stock reached $1.05 billion, with 37.05 million shares outstanding and 19.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 257.28K shares, RYI reached a trading volume of 123453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYI shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ryerson Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Ryerson Holding Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryerson Holding Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has RYI stock performed recently?

Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46. With this latest performance, RYI shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.64, while it was recorded at 28.52 for the last single week of trading, and 29.26 for the last 200 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.92. Ryerson Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 87.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12.

Ryerson Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryerson Holding Corporation go to 0.31%.

Insider trade positions for Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]

There are presently around $1,013 million, or 93.60% of RYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYI stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 15,924,478, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,893,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.89 million in RYI stocks shares; and JB CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $54.65 million in RYI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ryerson Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Ryerson Holding Corporation [NYSE:RYI] by around 2,248,458 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,510,747 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,576,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,335,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,569 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 624,220 shares during the same period.