B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] – find out why.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE: BZH] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.65. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Beazer Homes Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2022 Results.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

“We generated very strong fourth quarter and full year financial results,” said Allan P. Merrill, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Increases in both home prices and margins generated a significant improvement in profitability, with full year Adjusted EBITDA reaching $370 million and earnings per share above $7.00. This led to a meaningful increase in book value – which now exceeds $30.00 per share – and allowed us to reach our long-standing deleveraging goal.”.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. stock has also gained 6.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BZH stock has declined by -11.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.51% and lost -41.21% year-on date.

The market cap for BZH stock reached $397.35 million, with 30.29 million shares outstanding and 29.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 441.82K shares, BZH reached a trading volume of 202365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZH shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on BZH stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BZH shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beazer Homes USA Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BZH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.01.

BZH stock trade performance evaluation

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, BZH shares gained by 23.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. go to 4.00%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $333 million, or 79.80% of BZH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BZH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,376,328, which is approximately -1.741% of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 1,659,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.66 million in BZH stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $22.59 million in BZH stock with ownership of nearly -1.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE:BZH] by around 4,516,009 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,822,495 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,071,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,409,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,867 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,800,518 shares during the same period.