AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: AVRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.55% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.69%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that AVROBIO to Share Comprehensive Gaucher Disease Program Update.

Webcast on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 8 am ET.

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company working to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that it will host a virtual Gaucher Disease Program Update for analysts and investors on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, starting at 8 am ET.

Over the last 12 months, AVRO stock dropped by -80.37%. The one-year AVROBIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.84. The average equity rating for AVRO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.46 million, with 43.77 million shares outstanding and 42.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 294.70K shares, AVRO stock reached a trading volume of 339747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVRO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AVROBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AVROBIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AVRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVROBIO Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

AVRO Stock Performance Analysis:

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69. With this latest performance, AVRO shares gained by 26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.37 for AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6983, while it was recorded at 0.8188 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9986 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AVROBIO Inc. Fundamentals:

AVROBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 56.10% of AVRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVRO stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 4,520,863, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 3,494,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 million in AVRO stocks shares; and K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P., currently with $2.35 million in AVRO stock with ownership of nearly 145.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ:AVRO] by around 2,857,444 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,427,449 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,199,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,484,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVRO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,779 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 857,308 shares during the same period.