ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 6.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on November 21, 2022 that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Fireside Chat at 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

A replay of the fireside chat will be made available on the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website and can be accessed directly at this link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 212243 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stands at 6.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for ASLN stock reached $41.33 million, with 69.74 million shares outstanding and 69.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 204.28K shares, ASLN reached a trading volume of 212243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASLN shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2019, representing the official price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has ASLN stock performed recently?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.87. With this latest performance, ASLN shares gained by 26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5278, while it was recorded at 0.5232 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6264 for the last 200 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.64.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 31.60% of ASLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASLN stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,654,925, which is approximately 1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 3,015,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 million in ASLN stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.69 million in ASLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN] by around 129,892 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,508,656 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 20,394,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,033,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,322 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 432,866 shares during the same period.