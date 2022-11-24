AMERCO [UHAL] moved up 0.24: Why It’s Important

AMERCO [NASDAQ: UHAL] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $59.4099 during the day while it closed the day at $58.76. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Jason Berg of U-Haul Recognized as FEI’s 2022 Arizona CFO of the Year.

U-Haul® Chief Financial Officer Jason Berg has been named the 2022 Arizona CFO of the Year by Financial Executives International.

Berg received the award at FEI’s 14th annual Arizona CFO of the Year gala on Nov. 10 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. Selected from a distinguished pool of finalists, Berg was accompanied by family and fellow U-Haul representatives.

AMERCO stock has also gained 7.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UHAL stock has declined by -89.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.40% and lost -91.89% year-on date.

The market cap for UHAL stock reached $11.25 billion, with 19.61 million shares outstanding and 8.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 179.43K shares, UHAL reached a trading volume of 304365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMERCO [UHAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UHAL shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UHAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for AMERCO shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2018, representing the official price target for AMERCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMERCO is set at 26.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UHAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.01.

UHAL stock trade performance evaluation

AMERCO [UHAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, UHAL shares dropped by -89.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UHAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for AMERCO [UHAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.78, while it was recorded at 57.63 for the last single week of trading, and 53.87 for the last 200 days.

AMERCO [UHAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMERCO [UHAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.82 and a Gross Margin at +25.41. AMERCO’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMERCO [UHAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UHAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMERCO go to 15.00%.

AMERCO [UHAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $419 million, or 37.20% of UHAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UHAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 838,723, which is approximately 1.094% of the company’s market cap and around 54.38% of the total institutional ownership; YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 734,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.13 million in UHAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.59 million in UHAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMERCO stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in AMERCO [NASDAQ:UHAL] by around 398,042 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 313,918 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 6,416,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,128,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UHAL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,629 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 41,299 shares during the same period.