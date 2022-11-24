Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] Is Currently 4.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Absolute Software Corporation [NASDAQ: ABST] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.20 at the close of the session, up 4.83%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Absolute Software to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced the company will present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:20 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

Absolute Software Corporation stock is now 8.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABST Stock saw the intraday high of $10.21 and lowest of $9.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.59, which means current price is +50.22% above from all time high which was touched on 10/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 128.04K shares, ABST reached a trading volume of 119574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABST shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Absolute Software Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Absolute Software Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ABST stock performed recently?

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, ABST shares dropped by -14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.49 for the last 200 days.

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.62 and a Gross Margin at +68.85. Absolute Software Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.17.

Absolute Software Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]

There are presently around $407 million, or 80.66% of ABST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABST stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 5,937,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 5,207,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.12 million in ABST stocks shares; and EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $50.42 million in ABST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Absolute Software Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Absolute Software Corporation [NASDAQ:ABST] by around 5,607,013 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,621,317 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 32,637,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,865,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABST stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,159,872 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 203,207 shares during the same period.