William Blair lifts SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] price surged by 0.63 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on November 21, 2022 that SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator.

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator: November notifications 3.39%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator for November 2022 measured 3.39%, up from 2.35% in October.

A sum of 3569844 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $51.46 and dropped to a low of $50.00 until finishing in the latest session at $51.40.

The one-year SSNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.9. The average equity rating for SSNC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $64.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SSNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SSNC Stock Performance Analysis:

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, SSNC shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.11, while it was recorded at 51.75 for the last single week of trading, and 61.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SSNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 7.87%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,897 million, or 85.70% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,067,431, which is approximately 7.778% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,990,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in SSNC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $766.0 million in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly 0.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 23,439,155 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 26,366,723 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 162,193,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,998,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,061,425 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,510,259 shares during the same period.