Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] closed the trading session at $67.32 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.78, while the highest price level was $67.87. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Soft Robotics Inc. secures $26M in first close of Series C led by Tyson Ventures. Marel and Johnsonville also invest and join Soft Robotics powerful syndicate.

Soft Robotics Inc. (SRI) announced today that it raised $26M in an initial Series C closing and will use the funds to expand commercial deployment of its mGripAI™ robotic picking solutions. mGripAI is an easy-to-integrate automation package that combines ultra-fast 3D vision and artificial intelligence technologies with patented and proven, IP69K-rated, soft grasping to give industrial robots the hand-eye coordination of humans. This unprecedented combination of robotic “hands,” “eyes,” and “brains” enables, for the first time, the use of high-speed industrial arms to automate bulk picking processes throughout protein, produce, dairy, baked goods, and prepared foods operations.

Soft Robotics has experienced a rapid surge in demand for its solutions and has delivered the four largest sales quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.76 percent and weekly performance of 4.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 5248227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 164.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TSN stock trade performance evaluation

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.11, while it was recorded at 65.90 for the last single week of trading, and 82.17 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.92.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,412 million, or 86.90% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,952,675, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 2.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,702,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $973.17 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 15,122,440 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 15,517,250 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 213,143,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,783,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,326,098 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,489,156 shares during the same period.