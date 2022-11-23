Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a high on 11/22/22, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.43. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Starbucks Reports Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q4 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 3%; Up 11% on a 13-week basis to a Record $8.4 Billion.

Q4 Comparable Store Sales Up 7% Globally; Up 11% in the U.S. and Double Digits Internationally, excluding China.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5397977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $111.86 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 5397977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $98.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 79.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.51, while it was recorded at 97.75 for the last single week of trading, and 84.27 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.04. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 16.46%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $80,373 million, or 72.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,852,100, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,498,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.23 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.42 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 62,547,608 shares. Additionally, 996 investors decreased positions by around 42,329,252 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 711,672,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,549,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,610,563 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,798,666 shares during the same period.