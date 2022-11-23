Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] traded at a low on 11/22/22, posting a -1.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.94. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Pieris Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM GMT. A webcast of the company’s presentation will be available at this link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4307414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.40%.

The market cap for PIRS stock reached $71.50 million, with 74.40 million shares outstanding and 67.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.92K shares, PIRS reached a trading volume of 4307414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PIRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has PIRS stock performed recently?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, PIRS shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0843, while it was recorded at 0.9668 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9937 for the last 200 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.97 and a Gross Margin at +92.46. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.38.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]

There are presently around $33 million, or 55.40% of PIRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIRS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,080,320, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.86% of the total institutional ownership; SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,134,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 million in PIRS stocks shares; and AQUILO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.8 million in PIRS stock with ownership of nearly 8.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PIRS] by around 1,373,605 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,836,368 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 29,719,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,929,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIRS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,093 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,793 shares during the same period.