New Jersey Resources Corporation [NYSE: NJR] jumped around 0.96 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $49.89 at the close of the session, up 1.96%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that New Jersey Resources Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Year End Results.

Introduces Fiscal 2023 Guidance and Maintains its Long-term Projected Growth Rate.

Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2022. Highlights include:.

New Jersey Resources Corporation stock is now 21.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NJR Stock saw the intraday high of $49.92 and lowest of $49.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.26, which means current price is +32.02% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 507.34K shares, NJR reached a trading volume of 4538146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NJR shares is $46.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NJR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for New Jersey Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for New Jersey Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NJR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Jersey Resources Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NJR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NJR stock performed recently?

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, NJR shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.08 for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.05, while it was recorded at 47.43 for the last single week of trading, and 44.14 for the last 200 days.

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.62. New Jersey Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59.

New Jersey Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Jersey Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]

There are presently around $3,640 million, or 77.90% of NJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NJR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,959,432, which is approximately -0.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,938,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $545.72 million in NJR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $531.93 million in NJR stock with ownership of nearly 4.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Jersey Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in New Jersey Resources Corporation [NYSE:NJR] by around 3,239,866 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 1,830,006 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 67,896,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,966,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NJR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,057,639 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 303,163 shares during the same period.