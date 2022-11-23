Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] moved up 15.23: Why It’s Important

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] gained 15.23% or 4.11 points to close at $31.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3496193 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights.

Strong Quarterly Performance Highlighted by Growth across All Revenue Lines and Margin Expansion in Constant Currency.

It opened the trading session at $28.30, the shares rose to $31.6885 and dropped to $28.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMG points out that the company has recorded 12.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, WMG reached to a volume of 3496193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $32.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WMG stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WMG shares from 41 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 103.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 136.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMG stock

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.34 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.60, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 29.50 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.22 and a Gross Margin at +42.50. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.66.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 18.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,858.06. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11,719.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 98.00.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 35.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

There are presently around $3,920 million, or 89.30% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,009,130, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 16.68% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,165,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.14 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $319.75 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 0.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 12,911,434 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 9,765,539 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 103,411,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,088,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,356,532 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,639,866 shares during the same period.