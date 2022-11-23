Wall Street Analyst Upgrade PPL Corporation [PPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.825 during the day while it closed the day at $28.74. The company report on November 18, 2022 that PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 3, 2023.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 18, of $0.2250 per share, payable Jan. 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of Dec. 9, 2022.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL’s high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

PPL Corporation stock has also gained 4.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has declined by -4.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.75% and lost -4.39% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $20.85 billion, with 736.25 million shares outstanding and 735.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 7618404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $29.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.70, while it was recorded at 28.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.94 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.47%.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,075 million, or 72.90% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,472,081, which is approximately 3.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,628,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 47,879,480 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 38,219,588 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 438,443,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,542,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,257,444 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,095,341 shares during the same period.