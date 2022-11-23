Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] price surged by 5.60 percent to reach at $0.83. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Pan American Silver Provides Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Special Meeting to Approve the Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) announces that it has filed the required notice setting the record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders (the “Pan American Meeting”) to consider the previously announced transaction with Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (the “Arrangement”). The record date for determination of shareholders eligible to vote at the Pan American Meeting is set as December 14, 2022 and the Pan American Meeting will be convened on Tuesday, January 31, 2022. Pan American has been advised that the Yamana shareholder meeting (the “Yamana Meeting” and, together with the Pan American Meeting, the “Meetings”) will be convened on the same date.

The management information circular in respect of the Pan American Meeting is expected to be mailed and filed following the record date. Pan American expects that such mailing will be concurrent with the availability of the management information circular for the Yamana Meeting.

A sum of 5730121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.63M shares. Pan American Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $15.665 and dropped to a low of $14.93 until finishing in the latest session at $15.65.

The one-year PAAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.54. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $22.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 14.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

PAAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 4.60%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,482 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,582,103, which is approximately -3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,040,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.18 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $80.08 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 8,261,847 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 10,844,267 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 75,572,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,679,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,781 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,192,248 shares during the same period.