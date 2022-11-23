Wall Street Analyst Resumed New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. What else is Wall St. saying

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.48 during the day while it closed the day at $9.43. The company report on November 21, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: NYCB PA) at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share, which equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -4.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYCB stock has declined by -8.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.78% and lost -22.77% year-on date.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $4.44 billion, with 465.12 million shares outstanding and 458.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 4830046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,802 million, or 64.40% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,788,531, which is approximately -1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,302,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.77 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $208.11 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -6.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 22,059,055 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 21,695,405 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 253,364,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,118,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,810,223 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,936 shares during the same period.