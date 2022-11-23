Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dave Inc. [DAVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dave Inc. [NASDAQ: DAVE] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.37 at the close of the session, up 16.51%. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE, DAVEW) (“Dave” or the “Company”), one of the leading U.S. neobanks on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:.

Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in New York, NY.

Dave Inc. stock is now -96.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAVE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4279 and lowest of $0.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.35, which means current price is +45.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, DAVE reached a trading volume of 3652686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dave Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Dave Inc. [DAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, DAVE shares gained by 18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Dave Inc. [DAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3632, while it was recorded at 0.3198 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4262 for the last 200 days.

Dave Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

There are presently around $7 million, or 11.90% of DAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,681,254, which is approximately 275.453% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 4,647,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in DAVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.79 million in DAVE stock with ownership of nearly -7.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Dave Inc. [NASDAQ:DAVE] by around 8,123,191 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 10,671,285 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,459,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,253,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAVE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,233,336 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 10,186,297 shares during the same period.