Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Morgan Stanley [MS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $89.67 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.30, while the highest price level was $90.19. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Investment Management Launches 1GT Growth-Oriented Private Equity Platform Focused on Companies Seeking to Mitigate Climate Change.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The 1GT growth-oriented private equity platform (1GT or the Platform) is focused on making investments in companies seeking to mitigate climate change.

1GT is seeking to invest in companies that will collectively avoid or remove one gigaton of CO2-equivalent emissions from the Earth’s atmosphere from the date of the Platform’s investment through 2050, the date by which the United Nations has mandated “Net Zero” must be achieved.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.65 percent and weekly performance of -0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, MS reached to a volume of 3803969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $93.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1228.68.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.18, while it was recorded at 89.34 for the last single week of trading, and 84.92 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.51%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128,497 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.88 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.19 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 742 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,490,705 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 62,973,595 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,320,531,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,432,995,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,132,375 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,778,607 shares during the same period.