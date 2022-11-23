Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $0.8. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Evergy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Third quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86, Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.01.

Increases quarterly dividend 7%, to $0.6125 per share, annualized to $2.45.

A sum of 5398230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Evergy Inc. shares reached a high of $59.58 and dropped to a low of $58.655 until finishing in the latest session at $59.20.

The one-year EVRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.85. The average equity rating for EVRG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $65.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $78 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

EVRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.74, while it was recorded at 58.78 for the last single week of trading, and 65.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evergy Inc. Fundamentals:

Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

EVRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 3.60%.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,466 million, or 86.60% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,082,925, which is approximately -1.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 20,550,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

318 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 9,089,240 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 8,890,128 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 175,707,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,686,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,279,064 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 594,614 shares during the same period.