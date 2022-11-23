V.F. Corporation [VFC] moved up 4.08: Why It’s Important

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $33.67 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.22, while the highest price level was $33.71. The company report on November 14, 2022 that VF Corporation Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA).

Launches Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Council to advance VF’s diversity and inclusion goals, strategy, and advancements.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a leading portfolio of active-lifestyle brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®, today published its Annual Profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA) covering the company’s fiscal year 2022 (FY22).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 5561184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $33.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $52 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 71 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.44, while it was recorded at 32.77 for the last single week of trading, and 45.47 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 0.75%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,840 million, or 90.20% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,449,657, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,829,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,088,729 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 22,651,307 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 335,621,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,361,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,435,791 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 5,979,524 shares during the same period.