ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is -95.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.90 during the day while it closed the day at $2.67. The company report on November 22, 2022 that ToughBuilt Enters Into Distribution Agreement with One of Kazakhstan’s Largest Equipment Supplier.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Formed in 1991, Lamed has expanded into a high-volume trading company serving both construction professionals, and DIY enthusiasts across the ninth largest nation in the world. Today, Lamed offers many of the world’s leading professional tool brands.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock has also loss -17.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TBLT stock has declined by -29.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.43% and lost -95.12% year-on date.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $32.15 million, with 12.33 million shares outstanding and 2.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 5052752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

TBLT stock trade performance evaluation

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.08. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 30.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.20% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 434,730, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 362,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in TBLT stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.7 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,228,468 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 205,296 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 58,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,375,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 839,022 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 166,285 shares during the same period.