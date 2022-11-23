The Kroger Co. [KR] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $48.665 during the day while it closed the day at $48.08. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Kroger Shares Thanksgiving Trends Ahead of the Holiday.

Grocer to sell more than 6 million pounds of cranberries.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, today announced trends heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, sharing that it will sell 55 million pounds of turkey, as 85 percent of surveyed customers celebrating say they will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal cooked at their home or in the homes of family and friends, according to 84.51º, Kroger’s retail and data science, insights and media arm.*.

The Kroger Co. stock has also gained 2.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has declined by -3.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.66% and gained 6.23% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $34.36 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 711.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 3596069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.78, while it was recorded at 48.09 for the last single week of trading, and 49.78 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,501 million, or 81.50% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,265,986, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,735,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.42 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 38,891,152 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 40,277,926 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 492,815,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,984,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,999,713 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,916,559 shares during the same period.